Special Weather Statement remains in effect for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remain under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Strong winds are expected t continue into Wednesday night, gusting up to 80 km/h with the strongest winds near the eastern shores of the Great lakes where gusts could reach up to 90 km/h.

Winds are expected to ease from west to east later tonight.

Wednesday: Periods of rain ending this morning then cloudy. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 this morning. Temperature falling to minus 1 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9.

Thursday: Clearing in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 10.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 3.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.