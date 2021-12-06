Special weather statement warns of strong winds for Waterloo Region

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of strong winds for Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas Monday.

The statement covers the region, Guelph, and all of Wellington County.

The national weather agency warns winds could gust up to 70-80 km/h, starting early Monday afternoon and lasting through the evening.

It's due to a cold front that will move through southern Ontario today, bringing strong westerly winds.

Officials warn strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, and break branches off trees.

Environment Canada says residents should continue to monitor for weather alerts.