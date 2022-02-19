Special weather statement warns of winds up to 70km/h, reduced visibility in Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto Saturday, warning of strong winds and reduced visibility.

The federal weather agency said an Alberta Clipper will bring strong winds beginning in the morning through the afternoon. Gusts could reach up to 70km/h, they say.

The agency is also warning of potential areas of reduced visibility due to blowing snow and the risk of blowing objects.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” it said on their website. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

After a significant snowfall overnight Thursday, the City of Toronto says “winter operations” are “ongoing.”

“All main roads are being salted, clearing of sidewalks, separated bike lanes/trails, and bus stops and crosswalk clearing are ongoing,” the city said in a statement issued Saturday.

An Alberta Clipper is bringing strong winds with gusts upwards of 70-80 km/h into the afternoon. There is the potential for blowing snow and loose objects could be blown around. Details coming up on @CTVToronto at 6pm & 11:30pm. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/mh1sYNDfzh