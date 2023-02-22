Special weather statements issued as snow expected in Greater Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria and the eastern half of Vancouver Island are under special weather statements as periods of snow are expected Wednesday.

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall on Greater Victoria, the Malahat highway, Fanny Bay to Duncan, the southern Gulf Islands and inland Vancouver Island.

The snow could make for slippery road conditions, while high winds are also projected to hit Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands.

"A low-pressure centre over the Washington coast will spread snow to the southern half of Vancouver Island starting this morning," the weather office said in a statement Wednesday.

The snowfall is expected to ease overnight while northeast outflow winds gusting to 70 km/h will persist over the South Island through Thursday morning.