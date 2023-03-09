Weather advisories upgraded to snowfall, blizzard warnings across southern Sask.
Snowfall and blizzard warnings have now been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, upgraded from special weather statements issued early in the day Thursday, according to Environment Canada.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, blizzard warnings are in effect for southeastern Saskatchewan, including Weyburn, Estevan and Carlyle, Sask.
The rest of the warned zones, including Regina and Moose Jaw, are under snowfall warnings.
Environment Canada said a low pressure system is moving in from Montana and tracking along the U.S. border and is expected to impact southern Saskatchewan from Friday afternoon until Saturday afternoon before moving into Manitoba.
Initial snowfall totals could be as much as 10 to 20 centimetres, according to Environment Canada.
Strong winds are also in the forecast, with gusts expected to reach 70 kilometres per hour in Regina on Friday afternoon.
Road conditions are also expected to deteriorate throughout Friday afternoon in much of southern Saskatchewan due to blowing snow, Environment Canada said.
Current updates can be found here.
