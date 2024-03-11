Special weather statements warn of elevated sea levels in parts of N.B., N.S.

Weather warnings remain in place Monday after the latest round of bad weather brought snow, rain and high winds to parts of the Maritimes on Sunday.

New Brunswick

Special weather statements are in place from the Bay of Chaleur area to Bouctouche where elevated sea water levels are expected from near high tide late Monday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada says water levels may possibly exceed high astronomical tide.

Nova Scotia

Special weather statements are also in effect along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

The statement says elevated sea water levels are expected, possibly exceeding high astronomical tide, near high tide Monday morning and again in the evening.

No weather alerts are in place in Prince Edward Island.

Travel

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., crossing scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Monday as well as the 11:45 a.m. crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney.

Bay Ferries cancelled its 9 a.m. Saint John departure for Monday.

“Service is planned to resume Monday March 11 with the Digby 16:00 departure,” reads a post on the ferry services’ website.

Sunday March 10

- Digby 16:00 departure



Monday March 11

- Saint John 09:00 departure



Service is planned to resume Monday March 11 with the Digby 16:00 departure.



Updates will be posted here: https://t.co/id8WoE1BTD or contact us at 1-877-762-7245.

Power

As of 2 p.m. Monday, seven Maritime Electric customers were without power on Prince Edward Island.

At that time in New Brunswick there were 10 outages affecting 190 NB Power customers.

And at 2 p.m. there were 25 active outages in Nova Scotia affecting more than 125 Nova Scotia Power customers.

Schools

All schools in the Bathurst, Dalhousie, and Campbellton areas of New Brunswick are closed Monday.

Schools in the Miramichi and Rexton areas also delayed opening by an hour.

Schools are closed in Nova Scotia this week for March break.