Speciality Calgary Stampede coins recovered, police seek owner

The Calgary Police Service is looking to reunite some unique coins with their rightful owner after the collectibles were recovered during a stolen property investigation.

Officers seized "multiple Calgary Stampede coins" during the Aug. 1 search of a home in the 6700 block of Temple Drive N.E. at the conclusion of a two-month investigation into suspected drug activity, violence and property theft.

"We are asking for the rightful owner to contact us and provide a detailed description of the coins, including the quantity, their year and how they are stored, and to supply any authenticating documents proving their ownership," said Sgt. Jens Lind of the Calgary Police Service district operations team.

Investigators have released photos of three of the recovered coins.

The rightful owner of the coins is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.