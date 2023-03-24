Specials weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A special weather statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to Environment Canada, strong winds are expected Saturday and could be gusting upwards of 80 km/h.

The winds are expected to las for a few hours before easing up on Saturday evening.

Rain and mild temperatures are also expected Saturday and into Saturday night.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. High plus 4. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Amount 5 mm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h this evening. Low plus 1.

Saturday: Rain at times heavy. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and early afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 80 in the afternoon. High 14

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Monday: Cloudy. High 6.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.