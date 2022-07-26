Specialty infant formula available through special order: province

The Manitoba government is pointing parents and caregivers in the right direction for baby formula if it is medically needed amid an ongoing shortage.

The province said medically necessary specialty formula can be received by special order at pharmacies.

"Supplies of specialty formula are often very low or may be out of stock in many retail outlets. If parents and caregivers cannot find the formula they need, they can speak with a pharmacist or pharmacy technician, who may be able to order it," the province said in a news release Tuesday.

They are also reminding parents and caregivers to speak with their health-care provider as their baby's needs may have changed as they grow and they might not need a specialty formula any longer.

"The special order program is only for specialty formula for babies with allergies and certain medical conditions, as there is no shortage of regular powdered infant formula in Canada."

More information can be found online.