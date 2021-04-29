Spectators allowed at youth soccer games in Manitoba, with limitations: soccer association

The Manitoba Soccer Association (MSA) announced on Wednesday that spectators will now be permitted at youth soccer games, however there are still limitations and restrictions under the new public health orders.

Last week, CTV News Winnipeg reported that though the MSA gave the go-ahead for indoor and outdoor soccer games, spectators were not permitted at youth (U9-U18) or senior (U18+) practices, training sessions, or exhibition and league games.

The association said a parent could join mini soccer players (U3-U8), but must participate on the field with the player.

Now, after the province announced new public health orders on Monday, the MSA has updated its rules.

In a letter to MSA members, Héctor Vergara, MSA executive director, said that one caregiver (parent or guardian) per youth (U18 and under) will now be permitted to watch sporting activities. Spectators are still not permitted at any soccer activities for senior (18+) soccer.

The letter noted that under the province’s new orders, caregivers at outdoor youth sporting activities must maintain a separation of at least two metres from each other. No additional spectators are allowed at outdoor sporting activities, which include practices, exhibition games and competition.

For indoor sporting activities, which includes practices and training, the restrictions are the same, except that capacity limits also must be followed.

“As evident by how quickly the orders have changed from last week, we remind our Members that we must adhere to the MSA RTP protocols and follow the provincial health orders to help avoid a full shut down of the province, which would include soccer activities,” the letter said.

“Please be reminded that the protocols are in place to keep players on the field so they can continue to receive both the physical and mental health benefits sports can provide.”

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Mason DePatie.