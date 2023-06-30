SPECTRUM’s annual gala rallies community amidst rising hate

Amidst a rising tide of hate during a month dedicated to celebrating pride, there was a resounding call for allies to step up and take action on Thursday evening.

Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space, SPECTRUM, hosted its second annual fundraising gala, drawing in dozens of individuals who filled the seats at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum.

The event’s main feature was a comedy show, with the funds raised going to support the organization.

However, this year’s gala took place just one day after a 24-year-old man was charged in connection to a stabbing that injured three people during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo.

Police believe the accused targeted the gender-studies class and investigators believe it was a hate-motivated incident related to gender expression and gender identity.

In response, organizers of SPECTRUM used the platform to demand action, urging measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the queer community.

Executive Director Scott Wililams emphasized the severity of the situation.

"This incident is a clear escalation of the rising hate we are seeing against Trans and non-binary people. We need our leaders and our allies to take action for queer safety,” he said.

“In the face of this hate, Spectrum will continue to be visible and work towards our vision of a more inclusive community," continued Williams.

The funds raised from the gala will be directed towards supporting SPECTRUM in providing social and recreational programs and activities for individuals within the Rainbow Community.

By allocating resources to these initiatives, SPECTRUM aims to create a more vibrant and inclusive environment that fosters a sense of belonging and acceptance.