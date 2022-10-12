Speed accounts for most of the 1,328 charges laid over Thanksgiving weekend: OPP

The Thanksgiving long weekend police enforcement initiative on the roads resulted in 1,328 charges.

Provincial police patrolled roads, trails and waterways from Friday to Monday as part of the national traffic safety campaign and reported most charges were due to speeding.

Police laid 782 speeding charges, 21 stunt/racing charges, and 28 impaired driving charges.

"Excessive speed and dangerous driving continue to threaten the safety for all road users," Orillia OPP stated.

Authorities report that the death toll on Central Region OPP-patrolled roads reached 50 as we headed into October, up nearly 50 per cent compared to last year.

"It's important we remember; there is no excuse for risky driving behaviours on our roads when lives are on the line," police noted in a release.

