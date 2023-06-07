Speed and alcohol likely factors in fatal Nanaimo crash
A 33-year-old man from Nanaimo is dead after a single-vehicle crash south of the city Tuesday.
Mounties say the crash was reported at 8:15 p.m. in the 2400-block of White Rapids Road, just east of Harewood Lake.
Witnesses to the crash told police an older model, black GMC pickup truck was speeding before the driver apparently lost control, sending the pickup off the road and into a tree.
The B.C. Coroners Service pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Nanaimo RCMP.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle, which was later towed from the scene.
Nanaimo RCMP officers and a collision analyst were on scene for several hours collecting evidence related to the crash.
Police said Wednesday they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.
White Rapids Road was temporarily closed due to a hydro line that was affected by the crash, police said.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
-
Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to KyivPrime Minister Justin Trudeau met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv to show Canada's support for the fight against Russia as there were signs a long-awaited spring counteroffensive could be underway. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined him on the trip.
-
Four men injured in ByWard Market shootingOttawa police say four men were located at a bar on Clarence Street with gunshot wounds at approximately 1:30 a.m. Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
-
Complaints about OC Transpo bus drivers flood city's fraud hotlineAuditor General Nathalie Gougeon says the fraud hotline has been receiving approximately five to 10 reports a day over the past year linked to bus operator "compliance nature", and it is overwhelming her office.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.
-
Pre-prom fundraiser being held for woman battling cancer for sixth timeA chance encounter is bringing a much-needed source of support to a woman who is running out of fingers to count the number of fights she's had with cancer.