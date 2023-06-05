Speed believed to be factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford: police
A crash involving a car and motorcycle in Abbotsford Sunday night has turned fatal, according to police.
The Abbotsford Police Department responded to the scene of the crash at Gladwin Road and Nanaimo Crescent shortly before 6:30 p.m., and says one of two people involved was rushed to hospital.
“The driver of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, but sadly succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a statement issued early Monday.
A 21-year-old woman who was driving the car involved was also hurt, but police say her injuries are non-life threatening.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision, which is being investigated by Abbotsford police, with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS).
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of the area from around the time of the collision is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225. The file number is 2023-25468.
