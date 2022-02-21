Speed, drugs, alcohol potential factors in crash on Granville Street: Vancouver police

Police in Vancouver are investigating a high-speed crash on Granville Street after a driver collided with another vehicle Monday morning.

Officers said the crash happened near 47th Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. when the driver of a white Land Rover was going at a high speed.

The driver slammed into a van, police said, and one of the vehicles then crashed into a power pole. Photos from the scene show the front end of the Rover and the rear of the van completely smashed.

In a notice on social media, Vancouver police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Police said three people were taken to hospital and while their conditions aren't known, there weren't any fatalities. Speed, alcohol and drugs are being considered as potential factors, investigators said.