Speed investigated in fatal dump truck rollover along Deerfoot Trail
Calgary police say speed is being investigated as a factor in a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Thursday evening that killed one person and injured another.
According to investigators, the Western Star Conventional dump truck was on the ramp from northbound Deerfoot Trail to eastbound Stoney Trail N.E. at 6:35 p.m. when the driver lost control.
The dump truck rolled over and came to rest on the embankment on the south side of the roadway.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 32-year-old man in the passenger seat was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the rollover at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident or dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
