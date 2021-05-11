Speed limit changes coming in St. Albert

Changes are coming to driving speed limits in St. Albert as the city began rolling out its phased approach on Tuesday morning.

The majority of neighbourhoods will see their speed limits reduced to 40 km/h from 50 km/h in the coming weeks.

The changes will come gradually over the next four months and follow a two-year review of area speed limits by the city. City councillors unanimously passed the changes to the bylaw in February.

Other changes coming include:

Playground zones (30 km/h limit) will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. between April 1 and Oct 31.

School zones (30 km/h limit) will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days only

Increased speed limits on parts of: Bellrose Drive, Sir Winston Churchill Ave., Dawson Road, Poirier Ave. and Meadowview Drive.

A complete list of changes can be seen on the city's website here.