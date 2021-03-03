Four neighbourhoods in Cambridge will soon have their speed limits dropped from 50 km/h to 40 km/h.

Cambridge council announced at a Tuesday night meeting that the Central Cambridge, Lower Preston, North Hespeler, and Southwest Galt neighbourhoods will have the speed limit on most of their roads drop by 10 km/h.

The change will last at least two years as part of a pilot project and also comes as part of the city's speed management program.

In a Tuesday news release, city officials say there are more than 200 traffic complaints or concerns each year from residents. Of these complaints, roughly 25 per cent of them are related to speeding, and most are in residential areas.

The 40 km/h areas in the neighbourhoods will be analyzed, with staff reporting back to council on their findings and recommendations.

The total cost of the pilot project is $40,000.