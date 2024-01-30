Speed limit reduction coming to sections of Bedford Highway

Over the next several days, two sections of the Bedford Highway will see the maximum speed limit reduced from 60 kilometres per hour down to 50.

“The signage will start to get installed this week, and as soon as that signage gets installed, the new speed limit will take effect,” said Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) Communications Advisor Brynn Budden.

The reduced speed zones will be between Southgate Drive and Tremont Drive and from Sherbrooke Drive all the way to the Windsor Street Exchange.

The entire Bedford Highway will soon be a 50 kilometres per hour zone.

“Bringing the speed down in these two sections is creating consistency along the entire corridor,” said Budden.

According to Halifax Regional Police, there will be a period of public education, to allow drivers to adjust to the changes.

“But at a certain point, we will be looking at enforcement as we do with any other sign,” said Public Information Officer, Const. John MacLeod.

Christian Ferron lives along the Bedford Highway and experiences the traffic snarl on a daily basis.

“A day like yesterday, it was pretty plugged up,” said Ferron, who hopes drivers are given a reasonable adjustment period, until everyone is properly informed. “They shouldn’t get tickets right away, but hopefully we hear it on the radio, and we hear it on the news.”

Dave Buffett has been driving a cab for 25 years, and is the HRM Taxi Association President.

“When you take 10 kilometres off a relatively short distance, you might be losing a minute, literally a minute,” said Buffett. “Unless there’s an accident, then you are losing a heck a lot of time.”

These changes were implemented by HRM staff following an examination of traffic volume and speed.

The HRM wants to not only reduce the number of collisions, but also the severity of collisions.

“Those specific sections of Bedford Highway saw approximately 40 fatal and injury collisions from 2018 until 2023,” said Budden.

