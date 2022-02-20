Speed skating in Manitoba sees surge of interest following Canada’s success in Beijing

Speed skating was a high point for Team Canada at the Winter Olympics, and the sport’s success in Beijing is leading to a surge of interest here in Manitoba.

Canada finished with 26 medals in Beijing – nine of which came from long and short track speed skating events. Charles Hamelin, a six-time Olympic medallist, captured the fourth and final gold medal of his Olympic career, while Isabelle Weidemann is leaving Beijing with three medals around her neck, and the honour of being named Canada’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremonies.

“We tend to have quite a history of success in the sport,” Elizabeth Derraugh, Speed Skating Manitoba’s executive director, told CTV News on Saturday.

Derraugh said the organization has been fielding a lot more inquiries throughout the past two weeks.

“Just asking how to get involved and what the options are for the sport,” Derraugh said. “It’s really great for us and interesting to see every four years that boost or increase in interest.”

She said most folks just want to try speed skating for the first time, but adds some families see it as an alternative to hockey.

Derraugh says the sport is ideal for kids that just like skating and have little interest in playing organized hockey.

“I think as silly as it sounds and as simple as it is, it’s just that feeling of wanting to go fast and that sense of freedom.”

She says a newfound interest in speed skating is ageless – as they have received calls from people pushing 80.

“A lot of people later in life too, because it can be a recreational opportunity,” she explains. “It’s perceived as this high-performance sport, but it’s such an incredible sport for someone looking to stay active.”

Speed Skating Manitoba manages the Susan Auch Oval behind the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, where the organization holds public skating hours daily. She says they often coordinate with schools and other groups as an introduction to the sport, and notes speeding skating clubs around the province hold open houses to encourage first-timers to strap on the blades.

“It’s a great opportunity to just try it out.”

Hometown Heroes

The province has a rich history of speed skating on a global stage including the aforementioned Susan Auch and Cindy Klassen.

Three Manitobans – Winnipeg’s Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Clandeboye’s Alexa Scott – competed in long track speed skating at the Beijing Games.

“It’s really exciting to have them there, especially for Tyson and Alexa with it being their first Games,” Derraugh said.

Scott finished 12th in the women’s 1000-metre, while Langelaar finished 22nd in the men’s 1500-metre. He was also part of the men’s team pursuit squad that finished fifth.

“The opportunities and the future for them in this sport – it’s just the beginning,” Derraugh said.

McLean, a returning 2018 Olympian, finished 27th in the women’s 500-metre.

“Just to be there is phenomenal and we’re so proud of them here in the province,” Derraugh added.