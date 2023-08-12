iHeartRadio

Speeders caught in Windsor have vehicles impounded


(Source: Windsor Police Service)

Two Windsor drivers will be walking for the next month.

Patrol officers made two separate stops earlier this week with drivers travelling well over the speed limit.

The first incident had one vehicle clocked at 45 km/h over the posted speed limit and the second 52 km/h over the limit.

According to Windsor police, both drivers had their license suspended for 30 days and vehicles impounded for 14 days.

