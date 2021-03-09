Waterloo regional police said that speeding charges have nearly quadrupled in the area so far this year compared to the same time in 2020.

In a post on social media, officials initially said that, in the past two months, officers have laid 1,344 speeding charges.

However, they later clarified to say the number of charges laid during that time period was actually 2,987.

During the same time period in 2020, from January to February, officers laid 771 speeding charges.

Officials are reminding drivers to slow down.