Speeding charges up 78 per cent in Waterloo Region compared to last year

Police are cracking down on speeding and dangerous driving ahead of the long weekend, as both provincial and regional forces say driving-related charges were up last year amid the pandemic.

"Anytime people are pushing the boundaries not only increases the risk for them but everybody on the roads," said Const. Kirk MacDonald with the Wellington County OPP.

Police say speeding increased at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has only continued since.

Last year, officers noticed a significant jump in speeding tickets compared to 2020.

Wellington County OPP laid around 172 speeding tickets and charged 20 drivers with stunt driving.

According to a road safety report by Waterloo regional police, officers have already laid 4,573 speeding tickets so far in 2021. The year-to-date average is 2,562, meaning speeding charges are up 78 per cent.

However, fewer stunt driving charges have been laid so far, with 124, compared to 169 in the same period last year.

Regional police attribute that to Operation Overpass, a campaign focusing on extreme speeding and high-risk driving behaviours.

The increase in speeding on area roads isn't going unnoticed by Waterloo Region residents.

"It seems to be people are just in a rush to get to where they are going," said one resident. "I don’t know if it's the pandemic or just sheer stupidity, but it's getting a little nuts."

"It's just getting insane. I drive a truck for a living and I've been cut off, I've been brake checked. I don't know what's going on anymore. I'm getting ready to retire at this ride," added another resident.

This week, police forces across the country, including Waterloo regional police, are taking part in the Canada Road Safety Campaign aimed at enforcing and educating drivers on dangerous behaviours behind the wheel.