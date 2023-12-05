Speeding driver in Cochrane, Ont., was also impaired, police say
A morning traffic stop in Cochrane this week led to impaired driving and other charges for a 30-year-old suspect.
Ontario Provincial Police pulled the driver over at 9 a.m. Nov. 3 on Highway 11, south of Cochrane. Police said the vehicle was travelling 138 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.
“Upon speaking with the driver, the officer determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
“The driver was arrested and transported to the Cochrane detachment for further testing.”
The accused, who hails from Kapuskasing, is charged with impaired driving, speeding and driving with an open container of liquor.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 2 in Cochrane.
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days, at the owner's expense.
