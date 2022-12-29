Speeding driver in French River was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants
A 41-year-old Noelville resident is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Christmas Day on Highway 64 in French River.
When Ontario Provincial Police pulled the vehicle over around 7 p.m. for speeding, the driver gave officers a false name.
“Further investigation revealed that the driver was breaching court orders, had an outstanding warrant, was a suspended driver and had other multiple driving infractions,” OPP said in a news release Thursday.
The 41-year-old suspect is charged with obstructing police, speeding, impersonation, driving while suspended, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and driving without insurance, among other offences.
The accused was held for bail court, then remanded back into custody with a scheduled date to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 30.
