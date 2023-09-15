Speeding driver on Hwy. 17 was impaired, Algoma police say

A speeding pickup truck on Highway 17 earlier this month led to impaired driving charges, Algoma Ontario Provincial said Friday.

The incident took place Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. when police were on patrol in Serpent River.

“Police stopped a burgundy pickup truck for speeding and spoke to the driver,” the release said.

“An odour of alcoholic beverage was emanating from their breath,” the release said.

“A standard field sobriety test was completed with the driver and open alcohol was located inside the pickup truck. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.”

A 61-year-old resident of Blind River has been charged with impaired driving, driving with open liquor in the vehicle and speeding.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Oct. 5.