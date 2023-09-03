Speeding driver stopped on Highway 401 with 3 unbelted kids in back

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver stopped on Highway 401 this long weekend was caught speeding and had three kids in the car, none of whom were wearing seatbelts.

OPP posted about the incident on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. The driver was clocked at 141 km/h.

Police said the parent was escorted off the highway to buy car seats. The officer who stopped the driver actually drove with them to a store to purchase car seats, as it was unsafe to leave them and they couldn't walk to the store from where they were stopped.

The driver is facing a speeding charge and three counts of driving while a child passenger was not properly secured.

In a separate incident on the highway in the Edwardsburgh/Cardinal area, OPP stopped a driver clocked at 159 km/h, which led to a stunt driving charge.

Stunt driving comes with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.

"Unsafe driving behaviour will be met with charges," police said.

On Saturday, Grenville OPP announced at least four people were caught speeding on Highway 401, with one going as fast as 168 km/h.

OPP are conducting a provincewide traffic blitz this long weekend, cracking down on distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding, and making sure that drivers and passengers are wearing seat belts.

