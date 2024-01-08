Speeding in residential areas causing concern in the North

The Canadian Automobile Association is reminding drivers to slow down, especially now with snow and slippery conditions affecting our region.

A recent survey shows that people are worried about the dangers speeders pose in residential areas and police say it’s still a chronic issue.

Putting the ‘pedal to the metal’ is a phrase the CAA wants drivers to remove from their vocabulary.

That would make Canadians feel safer in their neighbourhoods, according to a recent survey that shows almost 9 in 10 people are deeply concerned about speeders close to home.

This as 1 in 5 drivers admit to going over the speed limit themselves.

“If you go 10 kilometres over the speed limit, you are 60 per cent more likely to have a collision and, further to that, you’re only going to shave maybe four minute off your trip,” said Julie Buen of CAA north and east Ontario.

That figure is sourced from the Traffic Injury Research Foundation and the CAA says speed leads to around 1 in 4 fatal collisions nationally.

Closer to home, police in Timmins said speeding is the top contributor in all local collisions. Police officials said speeding hotspots around the city remain chronic problem areas.

“There seems to be a fundamental disconnect with a number of drivers, who seem to be willing to put their own safety at risk and the safety of other motorists, at the same time,” said police spokesperson Marc Depatie.

“So, this is not tolerable.”

Depatie said speed radar displays help remind people to watch their driving, although those tools are limited, as are the number of officers on the road to charge speeders or give them a stern warning.

Officials urge drivers to think of the lives of those around them, if not their own.

“You have to drive as though your personal safety is at risk,” Depatie said.

“It is happening in residential areas and it’s something that you have to be careful of because you‘ve got kids, you’ve got families, you’ve got dogs and people out in the street,” Buen said.

Officials said speed limits indicate the safest speed in clear weather. In winter conditions, the best thing to do is drive cautiously and slowly, giving vehicles ahead of you extra room.