A 33-year-old Chatham man is facing multiple charges including dangerous driving after allegedly attempting to speed away from police.

Chatham-Kent police say around 9 p.m. Monday an officer on general patrol saw a car speeding down Grand Avenue West in Chatham.

The driver turned onto St. Clair Street where the officer attempted a traffic stop, but the man continued driving through the Forest Street area and ran a stop sign.

Police say the car eventually came to a stop behind a residence on Selkirk Street and the occupants fled the scene on foot.

The driver was taken into custody and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two cell phones. Police learned through investigation the man was currently under conditions to not possess more than one cell phone or drug paraphernalia.

The man has been charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, driving while under suspension and failing to comply with his release conditions.

The man’s vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days as per the Vehicle Impoundment Program.

Police say he has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.