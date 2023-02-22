Speeding septuagenarian stopped second time, same spot

Ottawa police say a 77-year-old driver is facing a stunt driving charge for the second time in three years after being caught speeding in the same place.

The driver was pulled over after allegedly going 120 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Bronson Avenue near Heron Road. According to police, he had been stopped in that same place in 2020 going 123 km/h.

Stunt driving charges come with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.

Earlier this week, police stopped a driver going more than twice the speed limit on Bronson Avenue and last week, police charged three people with stunt driving on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University.