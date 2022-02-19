Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann leads Canada at closing ceremony of Beijing Olympics

Isabelle Weidemann carried the Canadian flag into Beijing's National Stadium on Sunday night, as the 2022 Olympic Games officially came to a close.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach officially closed the Beijing Olympics, thanking China for staging Games in a "safe way."

Earlier, Weidemann's teammates -- 220 of them to be exact -- across an array of sports followed her into the stadium as the closing ceremony got underway.

Weidemann, who won gold in the women's team pursuit, silver in the 5,000-metre race, and bronze in the 3,000 metres, performed the duties as Canada's flag-bearer following the country's 26-medal performance in China.

But each Canadian athlete sporting head-to-toe "winter white" attire who joined the 26-year-old from Ottawa draped their own versions of the Maple Leaf over shoulders, tied it around their necks like capes or waved it proudly in their hands.

The Canadian Olympic team posted "BYOF" to Twitter -- "bring your own flag" -- along with a picture of some of the athletes.

The masked Canadians, who wore red at the opening ceremony Feb. 4, also took selfies, recorded videos and danced amidst a throng of fellow Olympians on the floor of the massive venue nicknamed the "Bird's Nest" for its unique outer structure.

Figure skater Eric Radford hoisted partner Vanessa James into the air with one arm in a unique moment during the athlete march on a cool, clear night in the Chinese capital.

Canada finished fourth in the overall medal race in China behind Norway's 37, the Russian Olympic Committee's 32 and Germany's 27. The United States was fifth with 25.

Norway also led with 16 gold medals, while Canada was 11th with four podium-topping performances.

Canada won 29 medals -- including 11 golds -- to finish third overall at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Beijing National Stadium hosted the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2008 Summer Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.