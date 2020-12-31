Lewis Hamilton is now a 'Sir' as well as a seven-time Formula One champion. Hamilton received a knighthood Wednesday as part of Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's honours list. 'A guy leaned out window and shot at him': Witnesses describe drive-by shooting on Millbank Drive The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime section is investigating an alleged drive-by shooting on Millbank Drive Friday morning. Sault police on-scene of shooting in the 600 block of Albert Street West The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service responded to a reported shooting in the 600 blocks of Albert Street West at 5:30 a.m. this morning, where officers found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. U.S. surpasses 20 million COVID-19 cases as experts warn it'll take months for vaccines to turn the tide