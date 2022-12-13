'Spending like a drunken sailor': Sohi hot mic comment caught during budget debate

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi made an off-hand comment Monday evening that was caught by a hot microphone during discussions about the city's capital budget.

After councillors returned from a dinner recess, administration overviewed what impact the budget deliberations to date would have on the city's bottom line, with only $36 million left in the debt ceiling.

The draft budget already included four years of 3.9 per cent property tax increases and two days into the week-long budget review process, council adjustments had already pushed that tax hike higher by a cumulative 1.03 per cent over 2023-26.

If unchanged, the proposed preliminary tax hikes broken down annually would be:

2023: 4.05 per cent increase

2024: 4.14 per cent increase

2025: 4.21 per cent increase

2026: 4.23 per cent increase

After council had spent the day exploring potential budget cuts, the first motion considering additional spending to the proposed budget passed when Sohi's whispers were captured between speakers.

"Oh, spending like a drunken sailor," the mayor said in a hushed tone.

The first spending increase considered by councillors was to spend $10 million over four years on natural land acquisition — representing a $3.5 million increase to the amount already allotted in the draft budget.

Ward Anirniq Coun. Erin Rutherford tabled that motion, which passed 9-4, with Sohi, councillors Tim Cartmell, Karen Principe, and Jennifer Rice in opposition.

Rutherford said it would help Edmontonians continue to have spaces to recreate and connect with nature.

Council proceedings continued without any discussion of the mayor's remark.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Sohi's office for further comment.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson