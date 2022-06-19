'Spending time with dad': Hundreds attend Good Vibrations Car Show in St. Thomas, Ont.

Fathers were enjoying the beautiful weather with their sons and daughters all around the London region Sunday.

The Good Vibrations Annual Car Show was back after a hiatus for COVID-19 and hundreds of car enthusiasts were taking advantage.

Pinafore Park was packed with around 400 cars before noon, with some arriving as early as 7:00 a.m. to secure a spot.

“A car show from the Lions Club, they’ve been doing this for 22 years,” said Johannes Van Voorn, president of St. Thomas Lions Club. “They are missing this particular spot. Pinafore is a nice park, they come here to relax all day, dad’s love cars, and it’s Father’s Day.”

It became a reunion of sorts for many people who haven’t seen their fellow car lovers in more than two years.

“We’ve been on a hiatus for the past three years, we thought there was lots of cars, and spend a good day with my dad,” said Cheryl Monteith, who was there enjoying the show with her father Hugh.

Multiple generations were able to take in all the antique cars and trucks, while spending valuable time with family.

“We’re checking out this Bel-Air right beside us,” said Liam Bechard, who was there with his father Mike.

“My dad had an old car, unfortunately he’s gone, but my wife and kids brought me here today,” Mike Bechard said.

The perfect temperatures also allowed for good crowds at the London Children’s Festival, the Majors game at Labatt Park and Ribfest in Sarnia.