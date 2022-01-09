'Spider-Man' stays at No. 1 in 4th weekend
Spider-Man's box office dominance continued in its fourth weekend in theatres, adding another US$33 million, according to studio estimates.
Makeshift warming centre in downtown Barrie shut downThe makeshift warming centre in downtown Barrie, built by members of the homeless community, has been shut down.
First Nation says Alberta is preventing it from taking control of child welfareA First Nation in Alberta says it's been nearly three months since it was supposed to take legal control of its own child welfare but the provincial government won't recognize the arrangement made possible by federal legislation.
No rapid tests available in Kelowna, warns Interior Health authorityThe health authority responsible for Kelowna and West Kelowna is advising residents that COVID-19 rapid tests are currently unavailable, and that regular COVID-19 testing is only available by appointment.
Ottawa school board preparing for return to class; still waiting on deliveries from ProvinceA trustee with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says the board is doing all it can to prepare for a return to in-person learning later this month.
Remaining power outages from winter storm being worked on in Nova ScotiaPower crews were still working Sunday morning to repair lines damaged by heavy snowfall and winds from a nor'easter that blew through the Atlantic region overnight Saturday.
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming weekBanks have come under increasing pressure to commit to net-zero carbon emissions targets as activists increasingly focus their efforts on the financing behind fossil fuel production.
N.S. government to top court: housing choice for people with disabilities not a rightThe Nova Scotia government is arguing receiving timely access to appropriate housing is not a human right for people with disabilities and is asking Canada's top court to overturn a decision that found its current practices are discriminatory.
National Microbiology Laboratory asking employees to work from homeCanada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg is sending all staff that can work remotely home for three weeks.