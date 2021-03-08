An itsy-bitsy spider led to a suspicious vehicle investigation in a Newton neighbourhood over the weekend, according to Surrey RCMP.

Mounties were notified after concerned onlookers noticed a woman in distress inside a white Toyota RAV4 in the area of 141 Street and 61 Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on March 6.

Surrey RCMP tracked down the woman and a man who were in the vehicle at the time and they discovered that no criminal activity had actually taken place.

Instead, a creepy-crawly culprit made a surprise appearance in the vehicle, causing the woman to cry out for help.

“The woman then opened her door while the vehicle was in motion in an attempt to shoo the spider out,” Sgt. Elenore Sturko with Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

“Neither of these people had intended to cause any alarm to the public.”