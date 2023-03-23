Spider sculpture's days of creeping out commuters are numbered, says City of Vancouver

A giant spider sculpture that has been creeping out some Vancouver commuters will soon be removed, according to the City of Vancouver.

It's been just over a week since the arachnid appeared underneath a bridge on the city's east side where it's visible to passengers on the Millenium Line Skytrain. Since then, a city spokesperson says there have been complaints and requests for its removal.

The piece is an "unsanctioned artwork" that will be taken down as soon as a plan is finalized to remove it safely and with minimal disruption," according to officials.

"The installation of this artwork was not done in consultation with the City of Vancouver or the rail corridor partners," the city's statement said.

"The removal of the unsanctioned artwork will follow the city’s impoundment process and the owner will have the ability to claim the piece via that process."

The owner, in this case, appears to be a Montreal-based artist who goes by the name of Junko Playtime who posted photos of the spider on Instagram with the caption, “Phobia 2023. Time to face our fears.” At the centre of the spider’s metallic body, a red light can be seen blinking.

An additional post shows how the sculpture was installed.

An exact timeline for the removal of the spider has not been established.

Junko is known for creating art out of reclaimed materials, and currently has two sanctioned sculptures of massive ants on display outside the Bentall Centre Gallery.

That installation, named Habitat, is part of the Vancouver Mural Festival’s Winter Arts event and will be on display until March 31.

A post shared by Junko (@junko.playtime)