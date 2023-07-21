Spike belt used to stop fleeing break-in suspects

Chatham-Kent police used a spike belt to help stop two fleeing suspects from Windsor wanted for multiple break-ins.

On Thursday 1:44 p.m., while conducting routine patrol duties, an officer observed a vehicle towing a U-Haul trailer exiting a gas bar located on Richmond Street in Chatham. Police say they identified it as a suspect vehicle associated with multiple ongoing break-and-enter investigations.

The officer promptly informed the Communications Center and maintained strategic surveillance of the vehicle while coordinating with other nearby officers.

The officer continued tracking the vehicle as it travelled from Richmond Street, north onto Keil Drive, proceeding along various streets north of the river. At one point, the vehicle momentarily eluded the officer's line of sight, only to be located again, travelling south on Keil Drive without the attached trailer.

Man & woman arrested for B&Es in CK. Suspect vehicle spotted by officer on patrol, leading to successful apprehension. Property connected to previous B&Es seized. Charges include bail violations, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property. Bail hearing pending. pic.twitter.com/3o9S9PpFCO

Upon the officers' joint efforts to stop the vehicle on Queens Line, police say the driver resorted to evasive tactics by accelerating, overtaking other vehicles, and releasing a detachable hard top from the vehicle, allowing it to smash on the roadway in front of police cruisers.

Through coordinated efforts, an officer successfully deployed a spike belt, effectively deflating the vehicle's tires and forcing the driver to bring the vehicle to a stop on the roadside.

“In a commendable display of skill, precision, and teamwork by officers and dispatchers, the male driver and female passenger were safely apprehended and taken into custody without harm or injury,” said a news release from police.

After a search of the individuals and the vehicle, police say they seized property connected to break-and-enters reported on May 28, in Tilbury, on July 15, in Peterborough, and on July 17, 2023, in Chatham.

Police say they also confirmed the vehicle, and the license plates were stolen from a business in Kingsville, Ontario.

Through investigation, police confirmed the man was bound by a probation order and a release order not to associate with the woman. The woman was bound by a release order not to associate with the man. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants for break-and-enter and mischief charges related to several break-and-enter investigations in Chatham-Kent.

A U-Haul was located and is under investigation.

The 32-year-old Windsor man was charged with failing to comply with a probation order, failing to comply with a recognizance, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer, mischief endangering life, possession of stolen property over $5000, and four counts of possession of property under $5000.

The 31-year-old Windsor woman was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, mischief endangering life, possession of stolen property over $5000, and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5000.

Both were transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.