Spike in complaints about ATVs on roads, trails and destroying private property: OPP

Essex County OPP say they have seen an increase in complaints in Off-Road Vehicles on roads, trails and destroying private property across the region.

The OPP would like to remind ORV operators the trails known as the Chrysler Canada Greenway, the County Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS) as well as decommissioned rail lines, the use of motorized vehicles of any kind are prohibited.

Police would also like to remind ATV riders to check with their local municipality to determine if usage is permitted.

Municipalities have the authority to create by-laws to restrict/prohibit usage of ORVs including new types such as dirt bikes and Extreme Terrain Vehicles (EXTs) commonly referred to as an Argo.

Other areas that are prohibited;

· Town and municipal parks (soccer fields, baseball diamonds, beaches etc)

· Railroad tracks

· Private property (unless consent was obtained by the owner.)

At all times please obey the laws, respect others property and ride safely and responsibly.

OPP will have officers on ATV patrol in problem areas and violators will be charged if found to be violating any laws.

“ORVs are year-round utility and recreational vehicles that can offer hours of enjoyment for outdoor enthusiasts, as long as they obey the law and follow safety precautions,” states an OPP news release.

Officers say the Smart Ride Safe Ride ORV Handbook is a great resource that outlines the rules and requirements for ORVs.

Some highlights include: