Spike in costs likely to delay relocation of Sault transit terminal

Bids to relocate the transit terminal in Sault Ste. Marie are much higher than forecast and should be rejected, says a report headed to city council next week.

While the work had a budget of $2 million, the lowest bid was $3.7 million, from Mike Moore Construction Ltd.

Only two bids were received and the second one was more than $4.7 million, from S&T Electrical Contractors Ltd.

The contract was tendered in November 2021 and the bids were opened last month.

"There is significant volatility in the local market as it is highly saturated," said a staff report anazlying why the bids were so much higher than forecast.

"It was difficult to attract qualified general contractors and sub-trades to bid the project."

Labour shortages in the industry are also driving up prices, as is global instability brought on by the Ukraine war.

"Globally, the cost of materials has been increasing, even exceeding the rate of inflation, creating an element of risk which is being built into pricing," the report said.

"Transportation and shipping have had a notable impact along with product shortages (concrete, glass). In addition, costing for items such as fuel, steel and materials have increased in excess of 40 per cent."

Since inflation is expected to ease any time soon, the report recommends rejecting all the bids for now.

The city can apply for more funding from upper levels of government, a process that will take at least six to eight months, the report said.

That will push the start of the project back until late summer or fall of 2023.

Read the full report here.