Spike in COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Wednesday.

That’s a jump in cases compared to 16 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Medical officer of heath Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there is no known lag in reporting of the cases and the increase could be due to social gathering.

“It could be a result of gathering or an event,” says Ahmed, but added they are still investigating many of the new cases.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 422 people.

The latest person to die linked to the virus was a woman in her 70s from the community. WECHU does not know if she was vaccinated.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,219 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,439 people who have recovered.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

25 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

13 cases are community acquired

2 cases are outbreak related

30 cases are still under investigation.

There are 368 cases that are currently active, including 158 identified as Variants of Concern.

There are 20 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and one person is in the ICU.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

9 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

