Spike in COVID-19 cases, WECHU reports 91 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,834 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,949 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

14 cases are community acquired

3 cases are travel related

2 cases are outbreak related

59 cases are still under investigation

In total there are 10 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex. There are outbreaks at nine workplaces across various sectors and one community, its location is listed by the health unit as Ste. Anne's Parish in Tecumseh and Pelee Island Winery in Kingsville.

The health unit has also reported a possible public exposure at the Ciociaro Club in the B and C Halls on Aug. 14. WECHU asks anyone who visited the located during this time to “get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.”

Active COVID-19 cases in the community is at 446, of those cases 272 are variants of concern, and 174 non-variants are active.

The health unit says 2,708 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases have been identified.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 439 people.

There are 11 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including two people in ICU.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: