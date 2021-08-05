Spike in new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,938 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,438 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 65 cases are currently active:

14 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active

51 non-VOC cases are active.

There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.

There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

5 cases are community acquired

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are travel related

5 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: