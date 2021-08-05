iHeartRadio

Spike in new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on July 2, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,938 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,438 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 65 cases are currently active:

  • 14 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
  • 51 non-VOC cases are active.

There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.

There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 5 cases are community acquired
  • 8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 2 cases are travel related
  • 5 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 289,455 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 33,576 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 255,879 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 545,334 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 76.3% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 67.4% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
