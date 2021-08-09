Spike in new COVID-19 cases, WECHU adds 77 cases
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
The WECHU says 20 new cases are from Saturday, 32 from Sunday and 25 from Monday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,035 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,459 people who have recovered.
WECHU says 140 cases are currently active:
- 52 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
- 88 non-VOC cases are active.
There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.
There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 24 cases are community acquired
- 19 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 4 cases are travel related
- 30 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 291,035 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 31,964 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 259,071 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 550,106 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 76.7% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 68.3% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
-
Accused drunk driver rammed RV into cop cars before fleeing twice: Sudbury policeThe man at the centre of the police chase involving an RV in Sudbury on Sunday night was first reported as impaired before ramming into a police cruiser and fleeing a traffic stop, police said.
-
Winnipeg's taxi industry expecting business bump as border reopensThe return of U.S. travellers combined with Manitoba’s reopening is good news for Winnipeg’s taxi industry.
-
N.S. RCMP investigate home invasion where occupants were allegedly assaulted with baseball bat: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a home invasion that took place in Chapel Island, N.S. Sunday morning.
-
Halifax police investigate report of shots fired in DartmouthHalifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Dartmouth early Monday morning.
-
City of Windsor and feds ink 'collaboration' deal to designate Ojibway as national urban parkAfter decades of trying to link up and protect a series of west-Windsor parks, the federal government is announcing a statement of collaboration signed with the City of Windsor to ultimately designate the Ojibway complex as a national urban park.
-
B.C. rolling out free transit for kids starting in SeptemberBritish Columbia’s youngest residents will be able to ride all forms of public transit for free starting next month.
-
10-year-old boy dead following farm accident on Friday: Manitoba RCMPA 10-year-old boy died following an incident at a Manitoba farm site Friday afternoon.
-
Shoreline residents take beach development protest 'to the sand'Building sand sculptures isn't usually done in protest, but the construction of a sand model of a commercial development proposed for Port Elgin’s waterfront is how some project opponents have decided to get their message across to visitors and locals alike.
-
Community Support Centre hosts school backpack campaign this weekThe Community Support Centre (CSC) will once again be giving out backpacks for students to ensure they’re prepared to head back to the classroom.