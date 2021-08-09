iHeartRadio

Spike in new COVID-19 cases, WECHU adds 77 cases over weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The WECHU says 20 new cases are from Saturday, 32 from Sunday and 25 from Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,035 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,459 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 140 cases are currently active:

  • 52 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
  • 88 non-VOC cases are active.

There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.

There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 24 cases are community acquired
  • 19 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 4 cases are travel related
  • 30 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 291,035 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 31,964 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 259,071 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 550,106 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 76.7% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 68.3% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
