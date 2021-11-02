Spike in overdoses over the weekend, including one suspected death

A warning has been issued by the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy after an increase in overdose calls.

In a press release, the organization said emergency services responded to 21 overdose related calls this weekend, including a suspected overdose death.

Officials are concerned, saying unexpected reactions include extreme drowsiness and lethargy even after naloxone is administered and say benzodiazepines may be in the local drug supply.

They warn substances circulating in Waterloo Region may be stronger than expected and contain substances that cause unexpected reactions.

WRIDS is asking those who are using substances to not use alone, and to access the consumption and treatment services site at 150 Duke St. West in Kitchener.

“In Ontario last year they were detected in almost 11-hundred overdose poisoning deaths. So far this year we're looking at benzos being detected in about 800 deaths from January to June. So the trend is going the wrong way,” Michael Parkinson with the Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council said.

According to Parkinson, benzodiazepine’s were been detected in 1,099 overdose poisoning deaths in Ontario in 2020. They were also detected in 799 overdose deaths from January to June 2021 in Ontario.

“It lays people out for 10 hours, 12 hours, with no memory of what's happened. For staff, that means they can't do the other work that they're there to do. It really is a medical emergency on a population level,” Parkinson said.

Parkinson said the number of overdose deaths continues to trend upwards in Waterloo Region. In 2019, Parkinson said six deaths in Waterloo Region involved benzodiazepines. They were detected in 15 deaths in 2020. So far in 2021, Parkinson said there have been 111 drug related deaths in Waterloo region from January to September.