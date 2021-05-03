Spike strip stops erratic driver on Highway 416

Ontario Provincial Police say officers had to deploy a spike strip to stop an erratic driver on the weekend who was swerving between lanes on Highway 416 and later Highway 401.

The driver was first spotted on the 416 at around 5:50 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle, which showed signs of damage, was headed south and was moving between lanes, sometimes going well above the speed limit. The OPP says officers attempted to stop the driver but were unsuccessful.

Police deployed the spike strip further down the highway and were eventually able to stop the vehicle as it crossed onto Highway 401.

Police allege the driver refused to comply with officers, so they had to force their way into the vehicle to perform the arrest.

Amber Turner, 34, of Elizabethtown-Kitley is facing numerous charges including impaired driving and fleeing police. She is due in court in June.