Spilled butane causes small 'accidental explosion': St. Thomas police

Minor injuries were reported at a residence in St. Thomas, Ont. late last week after an individual lit a cigarette without realizing another resident had spilled butane fluid while refilling a lighter, police said.

According to the St. Thomas Police Service, on Aug. 11 police were called to an address on St. Catherines Street to assist fire crews and paramedics after a reported explosion.

Upon arrival, police learned the accidental explosion occurred when residents spilled butane fluid while refilling a lighter.

Unaware of the spilled butane, another resident then went to light a cigarette in the same area, which resulted in the explosion.

Police said only minor injuries were reported, and no major damage was done to the residence.