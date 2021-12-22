Spin studio in North Bay temporarily closes due to concerns about COVID-19

Revolve Cycle in North Bay has only been open for 13 months, and all 13 months have been in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the spin studio has decided to temporarily close its doors to keep clients and staff safe as cases continue to rise in North Bay and the province.

“With the numbers going up, we’re watching what’s happening here in North Bay in other cities nearby, and our neighbouring provinces,” said co-owner David Barrie.

“We regularly talk to our compatriots in the business. All the big cycle studios in Ottawa have voluntarily closed, at least two of the big ones in Toronto have done the same thing … We’re following the norm, hoping we can get ahead of the curve and hoping this doesn’t last too long.”

Barrie said was an easy decision when thinking about the safety of his staff and clients, but he said closing the doors will affect his business financially.

“We have a lot more bikes that should be in the studio and hopefully eventually will be in the studio," he said. "But because we were under COVID right from the get-go, we’ve never been at full capacity and have never been able to generate all the income that we could have."

He’s also prepared for another lockdown.

“When we look at what’s happening in our neighbouring provinces, and the numbers locally, do I fear a lockdown, not necessarily, but very confident that it’s going to happen.”

There’s no reopening plan for Revolve Cycle as of right now. After the holidays, Barrie said he and his staff will re-evaluate if the provincial or local government hasn’t issued a lockdown.