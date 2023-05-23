Spirits and liquor still not legal to be sold in stores the subject of talk at University of Windsor

A discussion about the accessibility of Ontario spirits and liquor took place at the University of Windsor Tuesday.

The key issue of the talk — Ontario liquor still can not be sold at grocery stores, unlike beer and wine.

This puts local distilleries in Southwestern Ontario at an economic disadvantage.

Spirits Canada representatives addressed an audience including members of local government.

The hope is that the provincial government will change the law so that consumers will have choice and access in the not-too-distant future.

Lindsay Yaciuk, of Spirits Canada is hopeful that dialogue is the key to getting a change of perspective where the government is concerned about this issue.

"We have been working with the Ontario government for several years,” said Yaciuk.

“At this point unfortunately nothing has changed but we continue to raise awareness about this issue and advocate on behalf of Ontario's large distillers and the famers that supply them."

For more information about Spirits Canada, visit spiritscanada.ca